United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Societe Generale

Equities research analysts at Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

UUGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut United Utilities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.49.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.