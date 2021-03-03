United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $355.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.32.

Shares of URI stock opened at $293.42 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $321.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

