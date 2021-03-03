United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $355.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.32.
Shares of URI stock opened at $293.42 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $321.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.
In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
