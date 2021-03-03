United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.41. 59,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,089. The company has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.60.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

