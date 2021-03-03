United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 88.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,939,000 after buying an additional 260,945 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 311.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 144,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 109,396 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 823,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 45,128 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

United Bankshares stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,298 shares of company stock worth $39,982. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

