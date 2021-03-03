Unisys (NYSE:UIS) & Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) Financial Survey

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys 41.67% -14.56% 2.66% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Unisys and Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $2.95 billion 0.53 -$17.20 million N/A N/A Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Technology Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unisys.

Volatility and Risk

Unisys has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology Solutions has a beta of -5.04, meaning that its stock price is 604% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Unisys and Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 0 1 0 3.00 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Unisys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Unisys beats Technology Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products. Its products include Unisys ClearPath Forward, a software operating environment for high-intensity enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. This segment also provides industry application products, which allow law enforcement agencies to solve crime and social services case workers assist families; travel and transportation companies manage freight and distribution; life sciences and healthcare companies manage medical devices; and financial institutions deliver omnichannel banking. The company serves customers in the government, financial services, and commercial markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

