Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Uniper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uniper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UNPRF stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Uniper has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.