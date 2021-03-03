UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.75

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.75 and last traded at $88.65, with a volume of 2276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average of $65.02.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $30,712.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,556 shares in the company, valued at $17,081,772.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $97,946.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,485. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,521,000 after buying an additional 220,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,756,000 after buying an additional 96,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,139,000 after buying an additional 104,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after buying an additional 107,560 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 776,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after buying an additional 31,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

