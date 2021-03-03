UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Insider Thomas S. Terry Sells 2,104 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) insider Thomas S. Terry sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $181,911.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,224.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas S. Terry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $97,946.52.

UMBF stock opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average of $65.02.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after acquiring an additional 220,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,756,000 after purchasing an additional 96,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 107,560 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 776,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

