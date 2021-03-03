uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the January 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

uCloudlink Group stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. uCloudlink Group has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $24.77.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman brand in China, Malaysia, and Singapore, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

