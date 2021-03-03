U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. U.S. Well Services reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:USWS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 46,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,030,592. U.S. Well Services has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.