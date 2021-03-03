U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) PT Lowered to $16.50 at HC Wainwright

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its price objective dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.50 to $16.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on USAU. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on U.S. Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

NASDAQ:USAU opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.86. U.S. Gold has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 0.26% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.