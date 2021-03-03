Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in Tyson Foods by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after purchasing an additional 48,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.37.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.