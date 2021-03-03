Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.50.

TWLO opened at $394.62 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.78.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,547 shares of company stock valued at $85,919,781. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

