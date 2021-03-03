TVA Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TVA Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVAGF remained flat at $$1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. TVA Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

About TVA Group

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through four segments: Broadcasting, Magazines, Film Production & Audiovisual Services, and Production & Distribution. The Broadcasting segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, sports, news, and public affairs programming, as well as engages in commercial production; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; and markets digital products associated with various televisual brands.

