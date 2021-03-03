Tudor Pickering & Holt Upgrades Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) to “Hold”

Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has C$32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$27.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMO. Tudor Pickering restated a sell rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$29.50 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.35.

TSE:IMO opened at C$27.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$20.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.30. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$10.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.3099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -34.78%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

