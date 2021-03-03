Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TRUX stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.50. 233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141. The firm has a market cap of $147.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42. Truxton has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

