Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Short Interest Down 89.6% in February

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the January 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TKLS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 115,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,422. Trutankless has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.22.
Trutankless Company Profile
