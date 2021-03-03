TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 622970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Specifically, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. Research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 573,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,697 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 325.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,583 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 42.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

