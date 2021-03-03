Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Asher Bearman Sells 7,815 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $754,225.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,088 shares in the company, valued at $298,022.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Asher Bearman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $42,088.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,397.15 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $126.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 4,058.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,894,000 after buying an additional 408,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,529,000 after buying an additional 304,089 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,757,000 after buying an additional 289,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 4,720.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,666,000 after buying an additional 231,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

