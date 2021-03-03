Truist Securiti Weighs in on Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Fox Factory in a report issued on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FOXF. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $128.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $144.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fox Factory by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $3,150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fox Factory by 7.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $297,000.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

