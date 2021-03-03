Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

TVTY has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim upgraded Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist upped their price target on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

TVTY stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

