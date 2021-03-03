Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research cut Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of -73.67 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 99,288 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 637.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 68,966 shares in the last quarter.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.