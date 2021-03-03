Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) CAO Bernard M. Skeete Sells 2,674 Shares

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $173,301.94.

TSE stock opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $70.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSE. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,533,000 after buying an additional 253,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,787,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $1,016,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,910,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $23,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

