Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.66. 2,835,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 1,469,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $39,834.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,447.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $565,954 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,600 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,200 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 573,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,378,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

