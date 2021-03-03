Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.66. 2,835,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 1,469,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.27.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,600 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,200 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 573,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,378,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)
Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.
Further Reading: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.