Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.30 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$2.15 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$2.30 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.85.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$1.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.43. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$490.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16.

In related news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

About Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.