Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trend Micro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

TMICY stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.35. Trend Micro has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.