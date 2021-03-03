TravelNote Market Cap Hits $24,047.68 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded up 154.2% against the dollar. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $24,047.68 and $2,639.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.46 or 0.00477832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00073297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00078300 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00083372 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00054172 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.29 or 0.00491293 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

