TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%.

Shares of TMDX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,622. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $44.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Also, VP John F. Sullivan sold 9,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $212,728.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,445 shares in the company, valued at $452,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,868 shares of company stock worth $3,931,893 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

