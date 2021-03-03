Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Trane Technologies has a payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

NYSE:TT opened at $158.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average is $137.22. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

