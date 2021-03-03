Traders Purchase Large Volume of RAPT Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,639 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,726% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 put options.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. 1,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,633. The company has a market cap of $431.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $41.86.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

