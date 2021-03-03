Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 14,084 call options on the company. This is an increase of 510% compared to the average daily volume of 2,308 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Welbilt stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Welbilt by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welbilt by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Welbilt by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Welbilt by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

