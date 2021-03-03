Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $49,000 Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,094 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSFS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 134,094 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after buying an additional 127,037 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after buying an additional 282,496 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 321,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after buying an additional 36,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $55.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

