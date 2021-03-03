Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 838 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 3,230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in UMB Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in UMB Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.02. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $30,712.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,081,772.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $30,794.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,485. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.