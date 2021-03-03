Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 841 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRME. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,876 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 0.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,734,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,683,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,998 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 677,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 511,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $45.29.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

FRME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

