Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,968,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,056,000 after buying an additional 396,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,496,000 after buying an additional 345,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,232,000 after buying an additional 200,028 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,420,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,634,000 after buying an additional 164,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Washington Federal by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,799,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,315,000 after buying an additional 120,842 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WAFD. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $32.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

