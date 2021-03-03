Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Wayne S. Hill Sells 4,300 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Wayne S. Hill sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total transaction of C$400,519.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$624,064.80.

Wayne S. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total transaction of C$298,400.00.

Shares of TIH opened at C$94.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$89.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$52.36 and a 12-month high of C$94.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TIH shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.00.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

