Toll Brothers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 21,162 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,161 call options.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,719 shares of company stock worth $1,596,589. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.