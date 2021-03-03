Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tivity Health in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $23.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth about $9,282,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 79,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 330,712 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

