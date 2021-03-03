Titan International (TWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Titan International to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TWI opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $506.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. Titan International has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $9.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

