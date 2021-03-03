TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Down 50.5% in February

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the January 28th total of 344,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

TISNF remained flat at $$21.35 during trading on Wednesday. TIS has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54.

Get TIS alerts:

TIS Company Profile

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.