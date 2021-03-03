TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TIMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. New Street Research started coverage on shares of TIM in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get TIM alerts:

TIMB stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.