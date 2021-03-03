Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels. The Company tows and anchor-handles mobile drilling rigs and equipment, transports supplies and personnel, and supports pipe laying and other offshore construction activities. Its operating segment consists of Americas, Asia/Pacific, Middle East/North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors and other companies. Tidewater Inc. is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. “
Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.89. Tidewater has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $14.86.
About Tidewater
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
