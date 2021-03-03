Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels. The Company tows and anchor-handles mobile drilling rigs and equipment, transports supplies and personnel, and supports pipe laying and other offshore construction activities. Its operating segment consists of Americas, Asia/Pacific, Middle East/North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors and other companies. Tidewater Inc. is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. “

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.89. Tidewater has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,658 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Tidewater by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tidewater by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after buying an additional 71,198 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

