thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s current price.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.51 ($12.36).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

TKA opened at €11.40 ($13.41) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.21 and a 200-day moving average of €6.89.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.