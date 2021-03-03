Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the January 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Thin Film Electronics ASA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. Thin Film Electronics ASA has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.81.

Get Thin Film Electronics ASA alerts:

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thin Film Electronics ASA designs, develops, and produces ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries with high energy densities and long product lifetimes. The company was founded in 2005 is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Thin Film Electronics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thin Film Electronics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.