TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. 432,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,851,878. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a market cap of $439.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXMD. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

