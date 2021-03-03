The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Position Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,655 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $24,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,874,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,634,000 after buying an additional 559,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Western Union by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,543,000 after purchasing an additional 387,028 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 7,541.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,701,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,377,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in The Western Union by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,992,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 574,920 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 16,895 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $396,187.75. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $187,498.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,918.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,561 shares of company stock worth $7,672,510. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.76. 15,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

