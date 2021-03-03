The Toro (TTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect The Toro to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Toro to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $101.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Toro has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $103.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $494,543.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

