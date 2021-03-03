The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWGAY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

