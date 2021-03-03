The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt began coverage on The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.94. The Sage Group has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $41.06.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

