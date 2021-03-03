The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.14

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.14 and last traded at $41.66, with a volume of 1185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on RMR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.43.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The RMR Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The RMR Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in The RMR Group by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 48,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 26,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.